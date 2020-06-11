All apartments in East Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4583 Juniper Drive

4583 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4583 Juniper Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Juniper Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,227 sq. ft. home in Palm Harbor has everything you've been looking for. This open floor plan home features a beautiful island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the spacious living room with giant windows overlooking the backyard oasis, or entertain in the formal dining. The grand master suite features a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. Large secondary rooms with attached Jack and Jill bathroom. Enjoy the warm summer nights on the back patio, or take a dip in the luxurious pool to cool off during the day! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4583 Juniper Drive have any available units?
4583 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4583 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 4583 Juniper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4583 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4583 Juniper Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4583 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4583 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4583 Juniper Drive offer parking?
No, 4583 Juniper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4583 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4583 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4583 Juniper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4583 Juniper Drive has a pool.
Does 4583 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4583 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4583 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4583 Juniper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4583 Juniper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4583 Juniper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
