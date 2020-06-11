4583 Juniper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to the home of your dreams! This stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,227 sq. ft. home in Palm Harbor has everything you've been looking for. This open floor plan home features a beautiful island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the spacious living room with giant windows overlooking the backyard oasis, or entertain in the formal dining. The grand master suite features a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. Large secondary rooms with attached Jack and Jill bathroom. Enjoy the warm summer nights on the back patio, or take a dip in the luxurious pool to cool off during the day! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.