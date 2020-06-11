All apartments in East Lake
4403 Sawgrass Dr
4403 Sawgrass Dr

4403 Sawgrass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4403 Sawgrass Drive, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 Sawgrass Dr have any available units?
4403 Sawgrass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4403 Sawgrass Dr have?
Some of 4403 Sawgrass Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 Sawgrass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Sawgrass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Sawgrass Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 Sawgrass Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4403 Sawgrass Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4403 Sawgrass Dr offers parking.
Does 4403 Sawgrass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4403 Sawgrass Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Sawgrass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4403 Sawgrass Dr has a pool.
Does 4403 Sawgrass Dr have accessible units?
No, 4403 Sawgrass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Sawgrass Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4403 Sawgrass Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 Sawgrass Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4403 Sawgrass Dr has units with air conditioning.
