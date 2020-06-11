All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 4333 Brooker Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
4333 Brooker Creek Dr
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

4333 Brooker Creek Dr

4333 Brooker Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4333 Brooker Creek Drive, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Call Lynne Perrault Radice for info.: 727-542-9576. MUST SEE this meticulously maint'd 3BR PLUS HUGE LOFT 2.5 Ba 2car gar TH in Palm Harbor's sought after East Lake area, noted for highly rated schools, proximity to John Chestnut Park, Tarpon Lake (with boat ramp), Pinellas Trail, state of the art YMCA, restaurants. and shopping. Over 2000 SF, the 1st Flr has an eat-in kit., DR, LR with sliders to the screened lanai, and spacious MasBR with 2 large closets abd large bath suite. On the 2nd flr, you'll find a spacious loft with built in work space and cabinets, a huge BR that could easily function as Family Room, if not needed as a BR, and a smaller 3rd BR. The 2nd floor affords lots of flexibility of use. From your screened lanai off the LR, walk out to a large, wood deck with tranquil canal waterview and a preserve. N and freshly painted throughout last year Painted in warm neutral tones thruout that would accomodate any decorating style. Rentals this size, quality, and fantastic location rarely come on the market, and go quickly when they do. 1 small pet considered, max 30 lbs. with pet fee. At move in, tenants responsible for $125 processing fee which includes a property condition inspection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Brooker Creek Dr have any available units?
4333 Brooker Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4333 Brooker Creek Dr have?
Some of 4333 Brooker Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Brooker Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Brooker Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Brooker Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Brooker Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Brooker Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Brooker Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 4333 Brooker Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Brooker Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Brooker Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4333 Brooker Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 4333 Brooker Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 4333 Brooker Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Brooker Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Brooker Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4333 Brooker Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4333 Brooker Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg