4333 Brooker Creek Dr

Call Lynne Perrault Radice for info.: 727-542-9576. MUST SEE this meticulously maint'd 3BR PLUS HUGE LOFT 2.5 Ba 2car gar TH in Palm Harbor's sought after East Lake area, noted for highly rated schools, proximity to John Chestnut Park, Tarpon Lake (with boat ramp), Pinellas Trail, state of the art YMCA, restaurants. and shopping. Over 2000 SF, the 1st Flr has an eat-in kit., DR, LR with sliders to the screened lanai, and spacious MasBR with 2 large closets abd large bath suite. On the 2nd flr, you'll find a spacious loft with built in work space and cabinets, a huge BR that could easily function as Family Room, if not needed as a BR, and a smaller 3rd BR. The 2nd floor affords lots of flexibility of use. From your screened lanai off the LR, walk out to a large, wood deck with tranquil canal waterview and a preserve. N and freshly painted throughout last year Painted in warm neutral tones thruout that would accomodate any decorating style. Rentals this size, quality, and fantastic location rarely come on the market, and go quickly when they do. 1 small pet considered, max 30 lbs. with pet fee. At move in, tenants responsible for $125 processing fee which includes a property condition inspection