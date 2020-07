Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Call Donna Blackstone @ 727-686-1376 for availability or more information. This unit is available for May and June 2018 at $1,500 per month. Beautifully renovated 2/2 second floor unit in East Lake Woodland freshly painted. Queen bed in the master bedroom and twin beds in the guest room. Split bedroom floor plan. Fabulous lake views from the patio, master bedroom and living areas. Vaulted ceilings create an open, spacious feel. Directly across from the heated pool.