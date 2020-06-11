3740 Embassy Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool hot tub

Welcome to the home of your dreams! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,062 sq. ft. home in Palm Harbor has everything you've been searching for! This spacious open layout home features a wrap around island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the living room with built in and sky high vaulted ceilings, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. Beautiful master suite features spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, and gorgeous office with floor to ceiling custom built ins. Soak in the sun on those delightful those warm summer days in your private patio with wet bar, or take a dip in the sparkling pool! Come and take a look at this beauty and schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.