East Lake, FL
3740 Embassy Circle
Last updated March 19 2019

3740 Embassy Circle

3740 Embassy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3740 Embassy Circle, East Lake, FL 34685
Presidents Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,062 sq. ft. home in Palm Harbor has everything you've been searching for! This spacious open layout home features a wrap around island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the living room with built in and sky high vaulted ceilings, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. Beautiful master suite features spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, and gorgeous office with floor to ceiling custom built ins. Soak in the sun on those delightful those warm summer days in your private patio with wet bar, or take a dip in the sparkling pool! Come and take a look at this beauty and schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Embassy Circle have any available units?
3740 Embassy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3740 Embassy Circle have?
Some of 3740 Embassy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Embassy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Embassy Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Embassy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 Embassy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3740 Embassy Circle offer parking?
No, 3740 Embassy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3740 Embassy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Embassy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Embassy Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3740 Embassy Circle has a pool.
Does 3740 Embassy Circle have accessible units?
No, 3740 Embassy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Embassy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Embassy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Embassy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 Embassy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
