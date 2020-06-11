All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:15 AM

3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE

3686 Fairway Forest Circle · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3686 Fairway Forest Circle, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious, clean, well maintained 3/2/2 with too many upgrades to list!! Formal living & formal kitchen are tiled and open to each other, gorgeous kitchen with granite, real wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, breakfast bar, built in desk, open to the family room with wood floors and fireplace. Kitchen also offers a pass through to a bonus room with built in wine bar. Bonus room has double French doors leading to the amazing outdoor space. Master suite has HUGE walk in closet with custom shelving (my favorite part is the shoe wall), large bath with amazing walk in shower, double sinks and extra cabinetry, two large guest bedrooms with chair rail and large closets. Guest bath with tub/shower and solid surface counter tops. Inside laundry with washer and dryer hook up, the private back yard is fully fenced, brick paver, open patio with huge outdoor kitchen. Close to desirable schools, golf, shopping, restaurants, hospitals and YMCA. Looking for tenant with great credit and stable work history/income. Lawn cutting/edging included in rent. Sorry NO PETS and NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have any available units?
3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
