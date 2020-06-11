3686 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious, clean, well maintained 3/2/2 with too many upgrades to list!! Formal living & formal kitchen are tiled and open to each other, gorgeous kitchen with granite, real wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, breakfast bar, built in desk, open to the family room with wood floors and fireplace. Kitchen also offers a pass through to a bonus room with built in wine bar. Bonus room has double French doors leading to the amazing outdoor space. Master suite has HUGE walk in closet with custom shelving (my favorite part is the shoe wall), large bath with amazing walk in shower, double sinks and extra cabinetry, two large guest bedrooms with chair rail and large closets. Guest bath with tub/shower and solid surface counter tops. Inside laundry with washer and dryer hook up, the private back yard is fully fenced, brick paver, open patio with huge outdoor kitchen. Close to desirable schools, golf, shopping, restaurants, hospitals and YMCA. Looking for tenant with great credit and stable work history/income. Lawn cutting/edging included in rent. Sorry NO PETS and NO SMOKING.