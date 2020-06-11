3627 TRAFALGAR WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hard to find affordable three bedroom townhouse with 2 car garage. Waterford of Palm Harbor is a gated community with easy access for the Tampa commuter. Unit features open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, step saver kitchen, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and guest half bath on first floor. Sliders from family room access screen enclosed porch facing greenbelt. Over-sized two car garage entry at living room. Two nice sized bedrooms upstairs with hall bath and linen closet. Washer and dryer in garage are for convenience and are not warranted. The community supports a toddler playground area, large clubhouse, spacious pool and gathering area and beautifully maintained grounds. Just minutes from John Chestnut County Park and an easy drive to Caledesi State Park and beach. East Lake High, Carwise Middle and Cypress Woods Elementary schools. One pet please up to 30#.