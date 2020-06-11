All apartments in East Lake
Last updated August 13 2019

3627 TRAFALGAR WAY

3627 Trafalgar Way · No Longer Available
Location

3627 Trafalgar Way, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hard to find affordable three bedroom townhouse with 2 car garage. Waterford of Palm Harbor is a gated community with easy access for the Tampa commuter. Unit features open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, step saver kitchen, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and guest half bath on first floor. Sliders from family room access screen enclosed porch facing greenbelt. Over-sized two car garage entry at living room. Two nice sized bedrooms upstairs with hall bath and linen closet. Washer and dryer in garage are for convenience and are not warranted. The community supports a toddler playground area, large clubhouse, spacious pool and gathering area and beautifully maintained grounds. Just minutes from John Chestnut County Park and an easy drive to Caledesi State Park and beach. East Lake High, Carwise Middle and Cypress Woods Elementary schools. One pet please up to 30#.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY have any available units?
3627 TRAFALGAR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY have?
Some of 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3627 TRAFALGAR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY offers parking.
Does 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY has a pool.
Does 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY have accessible units?
No, 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3627 TRAFALGAR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
