East Lake, FL
3200 CHARTER CLUB DRIVE
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

3200 CHARTER CLUB DRIVE

3200 Charter Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Charter Club Drive, East Lake, FL 34688

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
This upstairs condo is just off East Lake road , you enter into a large open living room to the right is the dining room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets also has space for bar stools, Down the hall to left is a office/ den and next room is the second bedroom. Across the hall is the bathroom with tub & shower. Down the hall is the laundry room with washer and dryer hook up. At the end of condo is the Master bedroom with a walk in closet and a large master bath. There is a screened in porch that runs from the den all the way in front of master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

