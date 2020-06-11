3200 CHARTER CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

This upstairs condo is just off East Lake road , you enter into a large open living room to the right is the dining room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets also has space for bar stools, Down the hall to left is a office/ den and next room is the second bedroom. Across the hall is the bathroom with tub & shower. Down the hall is the laundry room with washer and dryer hook up. At the end of condo is the Master bedroom with a walk in closet and a large master bath. There is a screened in porch that runs from the den all the way in front of master bedroom.