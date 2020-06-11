298 Cypress Lane

Amenities
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle. Biking, walking trails and golf courses traverse the neighborhood, and shopping and dining are just down the block. Just 20 minutes to our Gulf Beaches and Tampa Airport.
$60 application fee per adult
(2) Pets under 25 pounds accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250/pet refundable pet fee.
12 or 7 month leases
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
Fully Furnished - move in ready!
Water included in rent.