Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

298 Cypress Lane

298 Cypress Lane · (727) 316-5003
Location

298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL 34677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle. Biking, walking trails and golf courses traverse the neighborhood, and shopping and dining are just down the block. Just 20 minutes to our Gulf Beaches and Tampa Airport.

$60 application fee per adult

(2) Pets under 25 pounds accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250/pet refundable pet fee.

12 or 7 month leases

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
Fully Furnished - move in ready!
Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Cypress Lane have any available units?
298 Cypress Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 298 Cypress Lane have?
Some of 298 Cypress Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
298 Cypress Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 Cypress Lane is pet friendly.
Does 298 Cypress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 298 Cypress Lane does offer parking.
Does 298 Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Cypress Lane have a pool?
Yes, 298 Cypress Lane has a pool.
Does 298 Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 298 Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 Cypress Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Cypress Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 298 Cypress Lane has units with air conditioning.
