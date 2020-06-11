298 Cypress Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle. Biking, walking trails and golf courses traverse the neighborhood, and shopping and dining are just down the block. Just 20 minutes to our Gulf Beaches and Tampa Airport.



$60 application fee per adult



(2) Pets under 25 pounds accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250/pet refundable pet fee.



12 or 7 month leases



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Fully Furnished - move in ready!

Water included in rent.