2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD

Amenities

5-Bedroom 3-bathroom Custom Smart Home. 3 Car Garage. Desirable "Grey Oaks" Private gated Pinellas County community. All one level. 24-hour security. Owners have invested over $100,000 in improvements in the past few years. GE Monogram 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, French-Door refrigerator, Chiefs Dream GE Monogram Professional French-Door Convection Wall Oven, stainless dishwasher, convection microwave. Custom 42” cabinets Water purifier system Leaded Glass entry door. Formal D/R. Plantation Shutters. 5th Bedroom study with full closet. Pebble Tech swimming pool w/ Sun Deck Lounge Heated Pool Color-Changing Pool Lights. Paver pool deck & paver walkways in your tropical landscaped fenced backyard Walk Barefoot on perfectly-manicured backyard & side yards w/ “Turf Lawn”. Tank less water heater. Dual Vanity in Master. Garden Tub. Glass Enclosed Shower. Laundry Room with 42” wood cabinets. 8’ Doors throughout! Newer 5-Ton A/C system w/ De-Humidifier Wall to Wall hardwood & tile floors New Carpet in Bedrooms. 5.1 Theater Sound System in Great Room. 40” TV mounted on breakfast room wall. Freshly Painted everywhere. 14’ Ceilings. Use Smart Phone *Control your Garage Door *Thermostat, *greet visitors at front door! Paver drive. Pinellas County, Tarpon Springs school system. Gated Grey Oaks private neighborhood with 24-hour security. Too Many upgrades to list! Lease price includes full service weekly pool and lawn service. Weekly trash removal. Dog may be allowed with pet deposit and approved on a case by case basis.