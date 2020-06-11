All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD

2951 Grey Oaks Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2951 Grey Oaks Blvd, East Lake, FL 34688

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
5-Bedroom 3-bathroom Custom Smart Home. 3 Car Garage. Desirable "Grey Oaks" Private gated Pinellas County community. All one level. 24-hour security. Owners have invested over $100,000 in improvements in the past few years. GE Monogram 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, French-Door refrigerator, Chiefs Dream GE Monogram Professional French-Door Convection Wall Oven, stainless dishwasher, convection microwave. Custom 42” cabinets Water purifier system Leaded Glass entry door. Formal D/R. Plantation Shutters. 5th Bedroom study with full closet. Pebble Tech swimming pool w/ Sun Deck Lounge Heated Pool Color-Changing Pool Lights. Paver pool deck & paver walkways in your tropical landscaped fenced backyard Walk Barefoot on perfectly-manicured backyard & side yards w/ “Turf Lawn”. Tank less water heater. Dual Vanity in Master. Garden Tub. Glass Enclosed Shower. Laundry Room with 42” wood cabinets. 8’ Doors throughout! Newer 5-Ton A/C system w/ De-Humidifier Wall to Wall hardwood & tile floors New Carpet in Bedrooms. 5.1 Theater Sound System in Great Room. 40” TV mounted on breakfast room wall. Freshly Painted everywhere. 14’ Ceilings. Use Smart Phone *Control your Garage Door *Thermostat, *greet visitors at front door! Paver drive. Pinellas County, Tarpon Springs school system. Gated Grey Oaks private neighborhood with 24-hour security. Too Many upgrades to list! Lease price includes full service weekly pool and lawn service. Weekly trash removal. Dog may be allowed with pet deposit and approved on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD have any available units?
2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2951 GREY OAKS BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
