All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 2825 Wendover Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
2825 Wendover Terrace
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

2825 Wendover Terrace

2825 Wendover Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2825 Wendover Terrace, East Lake, FL 34685
Lake Tarpon Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get August free. Windmill Pointe 4BR 2BA home welcomes all with its pretty exterior tree lined curb appeal! Features included are a formal living and dining room with crown molding, french doors to a Florida Room, newer kitchen cabinets and large breakfast nook. Decorative designs such as wainscoting and custom ceiling finishes. More french doors to the backyard and from the master suite to a patio! Updated baths easy care ceramic and plank flooring are added features!! The home is conveniently located near golf courses, Pinellas Trail, John Chestnut Park, the YMCA, library, restaurants, shopping, movie theater. A commuter's delight to St. Pete & Tampa, make this home a winner. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Wendover Terrace have any available units?
2825 Wendover Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2825 Wendover Terrace have?
Some of 2825 Wendover Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Wendover Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Wendover Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Wendover Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 Wendover Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2825 Wendover Terrace offer parking?
No, 2825 Wendover Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Wendover Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Wendover Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Wendover Terrace have a pool?
No, 2825 Wendover Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Wendover Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2825 Wendover Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Wendover Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Wendover Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 Wendover Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 Wendover Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg