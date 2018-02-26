2825 Wendover Terrace

Amenities

HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get August free. Windmill Pointe 4BR 2BA home welcomes all with its pretty exterior tree lined curb appeal! Features included are a formal living and dining room with crown molding, french doors to a Florida Room, newer kitchen cabinets and large breakfast nook. Decorative designs such as wainscoting and custom ceiling finishes. More french doors to the backyard and from the master suite to a patio! Updated baths easy care ceramic and plank flooring are added features!! The home is conveniently located near golf courses, Pinellas Trail, John Chestnut Park, the YMCA, library, restaurants, shopping, movie theater. A commuter's delight to St. Pete & Tampa, make this home a winner. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.