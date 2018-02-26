All apartments in East Lake
2535 Saddlewood Lane

2535 Saddlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2535 Saddlewood Lane, East Lake, FL 34685
Bridlewood

Amenities

This 4 BR, 3 BA, 3 Car Garage, 2,310 S.F. home in East Lake Corridor has a popular 3 Way Split Floor Plan and located on a large Pond with the privacy of a Conservation area. Home is well maintained by original owner. As you enter the foyer, you will notice the Breathtaking Water & Conservation views. The 9GÇÖ ceilings with many windows & sliders give the home an open and comfortable feel. The Kitchen with Island, Recessed lighting, closet pantry & Breakfast bar opens to the Family Room with Wood Burning FP. Enjoy your morning coffee in the Dinette area or relax on the Lanai overlooking the pond enjoying the fish & wildlife. Roof 2012, A/C 2011. Top Rated Schools! Close to churches, grocery, John Chestnut Park on Lake Tarpon, YMCA, East Lake Trail and several golf courses. 25 Minutes to airport, 10 minutes to gulf beaches. No Flood Insurance. PRESENT ALL OFFERS.

Listing Courtesy Of COASTAL PROPERTIES GROUP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Saddlewood Lane have any available units?
2535 Saddlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
Is 2535 Saddlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Saddlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Saddlewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 Saddlewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2535 Saddlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2535 Saddlewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2535 Saddlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Saddlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Saddlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2535 Saddlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Saddlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2535 Saddlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Saddlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 Saddlewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Saddlewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2535 Saddlewood Lane has units with air conditioning.
