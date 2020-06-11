201 MARY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Updated 1st floor ground level CORNER unit. Thoroughly enjoy the Florida lifestyle with this easy to care for home that is just a short walk to the pool!! Some amenities include the Southern and Western exposure that bathe the home in sunlight and let the outdoors in, the wood burning stone fireplace that is only available in the larger end units, covered parking space just a few feet from the front door, ample overflow parking for your guests, washer and dryer in place in the storage closet on the screen enclosed back porch that overlooks a huge green space! Some of the beautiful updates include the gorgeous kitchen with lovely cabinetry, all newer plumbing and lighting fixtures, the bathrooms have updated sinks, cabinetry, counter tops, lavatories, lighting and plumbing fixtures. the master bedroom has THREE walk in closets, a slider out to the patio and a large window overlooking the green space! Parquet wood flooring and ceramic tile in all the right places! East Lake Woodlands is a gated community located within a 30 minute drive to the airport and beaches! Walk or bike ride to the grocery store and restaurants, theater and more! This gated community is one of the premier active communities in the area. Golf, tennis, pool, miles and miles of places to walk, lots of conservation areas and beautiful lakes everywhere