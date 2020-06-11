All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
201 MARY DRIVE
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:24 AM

201 MARY DRIVE

201 Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Mary Drive, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Updated 1st floor ground level CORNER unit. Thoroughly enjoy the Florida lifestyle with this easy to care for home that is just a short walk to the pool!! Some amenities include the Southern and Western exposure that bathe the home in sunlight and let the outdoors in, the wood burning stone fireplace that is only available in the larger end units, covered parking space just a few feet from the front door, ample overflow parking for your guests, washer and dryer in place in the storage closet on the screen enclosed back porch that overlooks a huge green space! Some of the beautiful updates include the gorgeous kitchen with lovely cabinetry, all newer plumbing and lighting fixtures, the bathrooms have updated sinks, cabinetry, counter tops, lavatories, lighting and plumbing fixtures. the master bedroom has THREE walk in closets, a slider out to the patio and a large window overlooking the green space! Parquet wood flooring and ceramic tile in all the right places! East Lake Woodlands is a gated community located within a 30 minute drive to the airport and beaches! Walk or bike ride to the grocery store and restaurants, theater and more! This gated community is one of the premier active communities in the area. Golf, tennis, pool, miles and miles of places to walk, lots of conservation areas and beautiful lakes everywhere

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 MARY DRIVE have any available units?
201 MARY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 201 MARY DRIVE have?
Some of 201 MARY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 MARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
201 MARY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 MARY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 201 MARY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 201 MARY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 201 MARY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 201 MARY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 MARY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 MARY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 201 MARY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 201 MARY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 201 MARY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 MARY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 MARY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 MARY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 MARY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
