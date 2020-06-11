All apartments in East Lake
20 WOODLAKE COURT
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

20 WOODLAKE COURT

20 Woodlake Court · No Longer Available
Location

20 Woodlake Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Second floor fully furnished short term rental condo in Woodlake Run of gated East Lake Woodlands. This is an end unit condo which offers livingroom/dining combination with breakfast bar into kitchen with stainless appliances and sliders out to small lanai where washer and dryer are located. Beautiful condo with vaulted ceilings and clear view windows plus laminate plank flooring in hall, kitchen and baths. Split bedroom plan. The master bedroom with queen bed and sliders out to the larger screen enclosed lanai. Master bath with shower/tub combination. Guest bedroom with double bed and built in shelving. Guest bath with shower only. This condo comes fully furnished with water, sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and up to $100 of electric included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. All short term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 WOODLAKE COURT have any available units?
20 WOODLAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 20 WOODLAKE COURT have?
Some of 20 WOODLAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 WOODLAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20 WOODLAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 WOODLAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20 WOODLAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 20 WOODLAKE COURT offer parking?
No, 20 WOODLAKE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 20 WOODLAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 WOODLAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 WOODLAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 20 WOODLAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 20 WOODLAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 20 WOODLAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20 WOODLAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 WOODLAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 WOODLAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 WOODLAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
