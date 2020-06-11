20 WOODLAKE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Second floor fully furnished short term rental condo in Woodlake Run of gated East Lake Woodlands. This is an end unit condo which offers livingroom/dining combination with breakfast bar into kitchen with stainless appliances and sliders out to small lanai where washer and dryer are located. Beautiful condo with vaulted ceilings and clear view windows plus laminate plank flooring in hall, kitchen and baths. Split bedroom plan. The master bedroom with queen bed and sliders out to the larger screen enclosed lanai. Master bath with shower/tub combination. Guest bedroom with double bed and built in shelving. Guest bath with shower only. This condo comes fully furnished with water, sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and up to $100 of electric included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. All short term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax.