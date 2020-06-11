All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
1809 Woodlands Blvd
Last updated November 23 2019

1809 Woodlands Blvd

1809 Woodlands Boulevard · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1809 Woodlands Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34677
Cross Pointe

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
range
Call Ken Welch for infomation 727-642-5860.
A must see 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Cross Pointe in East Lake Woodlands! This home in the highly sought-after Eastlake Woodlands neighborhood offers a fully updated kitchen with soft close cabinets, quartz countertops and a large island. From the kitchen into the family room there is a wet bar and there is a gorgeous gas fireplace. The first floor has porcelain tiles throughout. The beautiful master bathroom has a free-standing tub and fully glassed in shower. The master bedroom has a sitting area and two walk in closets. The guest bedrooms are spacious and the guest bathroom offers a dual sink vanity. Off the kitchen and family room the lanai and screened in pool area overlook the fenced in yard and conservation area. This is a beautiful home don?t let it pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Woodlands Blvd have any available units?
1809 Woodlands Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1809 Woodlands Blvd have?
Some of 1809 Woodlands Blvd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Woodlands Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Woodlands Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Woodlands Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Woodlands Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1809 Woodlands Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Woodlands Blvd offers parking.
Does 1809 Woodlands Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Woodlands Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Woodlands Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Woodlands Blvd has a pool.
Does 1809 Woodlands Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1809 Woodlands Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Woodlands Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Woodlands Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Woodlands Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Woodlands Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
