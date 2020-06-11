1809 Woodlands Blvd

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Call Ken Welch for infomation 727-642-5860.

A must see 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Cross Pointe in East Lake Woodlands! This home in the highly sought-after Eastlake Woodlands neighborhood offers a fully updated kitchen with soft close cabinets, quartz countertops and a large island. From the kitchen into the family room there is a wet bar and there is a gorgeous gas fireplace. The first floor has porcelain tiles throughout. The beautiful master bathroom has a free-standing tub and fully glassed in shower. The master bedroom has a sitting area and two walk in closets. The guest bedrooms are spacious and the guest bathroom offers a dual sink vanity. Off the kitchen and family room the lanai and screened in pool area overlook the fenced in yard and conservation area. This is a beautiful home don?t let it pass you by!