1809 Woodlands Blvd

Amenities
Call Ken Welch for infomation 727-642-5860.
A must see 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Cross Pointe in East Lake Woodlands! This home in the highly sought-after Eastlake Woodlands neighborhood offers a fully updated kitchen with soft close cabinets, quartz countertops and a large island. From the kitchen into the family room there is a wet bar and there is a gorgeous gas fireplace. The first floor has porcelain tiles throughout. The beautiful master bathroom has a free-standing tub and fully glassed in shower. The master bedroom has a sitting area and two walk in closets. The guest bedrooms are spacious and the guest bathroom offers a dual sink vanity. Off the kitchen and family room the lanai and screened in pool area overlook the fenced in yard and conservation area. This is a beautiful home don?t let it pass you by!