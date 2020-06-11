All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1533 Windmill Pointe Rd
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1533 Windmill Pointe Rd

1533 Windmill Pointe Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1533 Windmill Pointe Rd, East Lake, FL 34685
Lake Tarpon Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Plus A Den And 2 Car Garage In Windmill Pointe. No Neighbors To The Rear Or One Side. Tiled Foyer Leads To Huge Dining Room & Sunken Living Room. Kitchen Has Granite Counters And A Breakfast Bar. Wood Burning Fireplace In The Family Room. Screened Patio Looking Over The Massive Backyard That Is Fenced. Call For Your Private Showing Today.

Listing Courtesy Of ORLANDO REO PROF I INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd have any available units?
1533 Windmill Pointe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd have?
Some of 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Windmill Pointe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd offers parking.
Does 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd have a pool?
No, 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd have accessible units?
No, 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 Windmill Pointe Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg