1533 Windmill Pointe Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Plus A Den And 2 Car Garage In Windmill Pointe. No Neighbors To The Rear Or One Side. Tiled Foyer Leads To Huge Dining Room & Sunken Living Room. Kitchen Has Granite Counters And A Breakfast Bar. Wood Burning Fireplace In The Family Room. Screened Patio Looking Over The Massive Backyard That Is Fenced. Call For Your Private Showing Today.



Listing Courtesy Of ORLANDO REO PROF I INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.