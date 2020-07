Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool internet access media room

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this georgous all new inside upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath with full size washer and dryer. Queen size in both bedrooms and flat screen smart TVs. All the linnens and furnishing you will need for a relaxing vacation. Just bring your food, clothes and sun screen. Available Dec - May 2021. Close to all shopping and theaters. Famous resturants close by as well. Then the beach is within 20 minutes. Community is gated and has a community pool. Carport protection for your car