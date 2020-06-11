132 E Cypress Ct

Amenities

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 This paradise feeling upstairs condo remodeled and move in ready. Excellent location to the shopping at boot ranch. Plus 24 hour security Guard to let your guests in. Second floor has living/dining combination with breakfast bar to eat in kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded kitchen and bedroom plantation blinds. Sliders from living area and master bedroom out to screen enclosed lanai. . Split bedroom plan. Master with two walk in closets plus a linen closet and redone shower in the master bath. Guest bath has shower/tub combination with upgraded cabinet. Close to AMC theaters and shopping and restaurants on Tampa Road. Easy commute to airport or tampa. Beaches just 15 minutes away. Perfect Location. Make this your home!