East Lake, FL
132 E Cypress Ct
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

132 E Cypress Ct

132 East Cypress Court · No Longer Available
Location

132 East Cypress Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
media room
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 This paradise feeling upstairs condo remodeled and move in ready. Excellent location to the shopping at boot ranch. Plus 24 hour security Guard to let your guests in. Second floor has living/dining combination with breakfast bar to eat in kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded kitchen and bedroom plantation blinds. Sliders from living area and master bedroom out to screen enclosed lanai. . Split bedroom plan. Master with two walk in closets plus a linen closet and redone shower in the master bath. Guest bath has shower/tub combination with upgraded cabinet. Close to AMC theaters and shopping and restaurants on Tampa Road. Easy commute to airport or tampa. Beaches just 15 minutes away. Perfect Location. Make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 E Cypress Ct have any available units?
132 E Cypress Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 132 E Cypress Ct have?
Some of 132 E Cypress Ct's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 E Cypress Ct currently offering any rent specials?
132 E Cypress Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 E Cypress Ct pet-friendly?
No, 132 E Cypress Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 132 E Cypress Ct offer parking?
Yes, 132 E Cypress Ct offers parking.
Does 132 E Cypress Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 E Cypress Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 E Cypress Ct have a pool?
Yes, 132 E Cypress Ct has a pool.
Does 132 E Cypress Ct have accessible units?
No, 132 E Cypress Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 132 E Cypress Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 E Cypress Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 E Cypress Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 E Cypress Ct has units with air conditioning.
