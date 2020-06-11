All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3

1182 Pine Ridge Cir W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1182 Pine Ridge Cir W, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Short-Term 2BR/2BA Furnished Condo in Peaceful Pine Ridge - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

3-12 months SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Live the relaxed Floridian lifestyle in this beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo. Located in the peaceful neighborhood of Pine Ridge in desirable Tarpon Springs. Tile flooring throughout spacious living room and dining room. Great space in bedrooms and bathroom. Interior washer and dryer. Just minutes away from shopping centers and great dining options. Close to desirable schools for families. Short term; month to month, or long term options available.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE4635526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 have any available units?
1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 have?
Some of 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 offer parking?
No, 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 does not offer parking.
Does 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 have a pool?
Yes, 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 has a pool.
Does 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 have accessible units?
No, 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1182 Pineridge Circle W. Unit E3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg