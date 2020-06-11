114 ANNWOOD ROAD

Amenities

Wonderful family home with golf course and pond views in Tarpon Woods. Beveled glass front entrance doors takes you to beautiful dining area and open living area with oversized sliders out to lanai with private views of the pond and golf course - great wool carpet in this area! Spacious family gathering area and open kitchen with granite counters. stainless appliances, built in desk and breakfast bar - all again with views of the pond and golf course! An inviting master suite complete with sitting area, wonderful views and double bath his n hers areas, each with private sink, private courtyard on the side of the home and closet area. The screen enclosed lanai is the length of the home complete with Jenn-air grilling area. There is an alarm system that will be billed to the tenant each month ($38.00). This is a non smoking residence. NO PETS please and good credit applicants only. Lawn care cost is $100 per month.