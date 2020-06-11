All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
114 ANNWOOD ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 ANNWOOD ROAD

114 Annwood Road · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

114 Annwood Road, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful family home with golf course and pond views in Tarpon Woods. Beveled glass front entrance doors takes you to beautiful dining area and open living area with oversized sliders out to lanai with private views of the pond and golf course - great wool carpet in this area! Spacious family gathering area and open kitchen with granite counters. stainless appliances, built in desk and breakfast bar - all again with views of the pond and golf course! An inviting master suite complete with sitting area, wonderful views and double bath his n hers areas, each with private sink, private courtyard on the side of the home and closet area. The screen enclosed lanai is the length of the home complete with Jenn-air grilling area. There is an alarm system that will be billed to the tenant each month ($38.00). This is a non smoking residence. NO PETS please and good credit applicants only. Lawn care cost is $100 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 ANNWOOD ROAD have any available units?
114 ANNWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 114 ANNWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 114 ANNWOOD ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 ANNWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
114 ANNWOOD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 ANNWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 114 ANNWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 114 ANNWOOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 114 ANNWOOD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 114 ANNWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 ANNWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 ANNWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 114 ANNWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 114 ANNWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 114 ANNWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 114 ANNWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 ANNWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 ANNWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 ANNWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
