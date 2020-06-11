102 E CYPRESS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

East Lake Woodlands finest 2 Bedroom 2 bath. This paradise feeling upstairs condo remodeled and move in ready. Relaxing Living/dining room combination with breakfast bar to eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Upgraded kitchen and bedroom closet organizers. Sliders from living area and master bedroom out to screen enclosed lanai. Privacy with Split bedroom plan. Master with two walk in closets plus a linen closet and redone shower. Guest bath has shower/tub combination with upgraded cabinet and mirror. Close to AMC theaters and shopping and restaurants on Tampa Road Plus Publix and Target on East Lake Road. Easy commute to airport, Tampa and Beaches just 15 minutes away. Perfect Location. Make this your home!