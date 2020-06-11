All apartments in East Lake
102 E CYPRESS COURT

102 East Cypress Court · No Longer Available
Location

102 East Cypress Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
East Lake Woodlands finest 2 Bedroom 2 bath. This paradise feeling upstairs condo remodeled and move in ready. Relaxing Living/dining room combination with breakfast bar to eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Upgraded kitchen and bedroom closet organizers. Sliders from living area and master bedroom out to screen enclosed lanai. Privacy with Split bedroom plan. Master with two walk in closets plus a linen closet and redone shower. Guest bath has shower/tub combination with upgraded cabinet and mirror. Close to AMC theaters and shopping and restaurants on Tampa Road Plus Publix and Target on East Lake Road. Easy commute to airport, Tampa and Beaches just 15 minutes away. Perfect Location. Make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E CYPRESS COURT have any available units?
102 E CYPRESS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 102 E CYPRESS COURT have?
Some of 102 E CYPRESS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E CYPRESS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
102 E CYPRESS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E CYPRESS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 102 E CYPRESS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 102 E CYPRESS COURT offer parking?
No, 102 E CYPRESS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 102 E CYPRESS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E CYPRESS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E CYPRESS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 102 E CYPRESS COURT has a pool.
Does 102 E CYPRESS COURT have accessible units?
No, 102 E CYPRESS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E CYPRESS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 E CYPRESS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E CYPRESS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 E CYPRESS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
