8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

RENT INCLUDES POOL, LAWN CARE, TAX & HOA. FOR SALE OR RENT. UPDATED HOME. 24 Hour Gated and Guarded Community - Phillips Landing. 6 Bedroom 5 Bath 3 Car Garage. SEPARATE LIVING, DINING AND FAMILY ROOM. OFFICE OR GUEST BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. SEPARATE POOL BATH AND 2 SMALL STUDY AREAS. New paint, new tile in master bedroom and 6th bedroom/office. Pool, heated spa, & Summer kitchen. Pool control system, RESURFACED POOL March 2019. EXTRA-LARGE bedroom & bathroom with his and her vanity. Jacuzzi tub. DOWNSTAIRS HAS ALL TILED FLOORS easy for those with allergies. Back yard with extra trees. Great view of pool and trees as you enter. Community lake access, park, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, and playground. 25 minutes to International Airport and Disney. 5-10 minutes to Malls and "Restaurant Row". Dr. Phillips, best area.