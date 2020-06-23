All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE

8826 Heritage Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8826 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
RENT INCLUDES POOL, LAWN CARE, TAX & HOA. FOR SALE OR RENT. UPDATED HOME. 24 Hour Gated and Guarded Community - Phillips Landing. 6 Bedroom 5 Bath 3 Car Garage. SEPARATE LIVING, DINING AND FAMILY ROOM. OFFICE OR GUEST BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. SEPARATE POOL BATH AND 2 SMALL STUDY AREAS. New paint, new tile in master bedroom and 6th bedroom/office. Pool, heated spa, & Summer kitchen. Pool control system, RESURFACED POOL March 2019. EXTRA-LARGE bedroom & bathroom with his and her vanity. Jacuzzi tub. DOWNSTAIRS HAS ALL TILED FLOORS easy for those with allergies. Back yard with extra trees. Great view of pool and trees as you enter. Community lake access, park, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, and playground. 25 minutes to International Airport and Disney. 5-10 minutes to Malls and "Restaurant Row". Dr. Phillips, best area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8826 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
