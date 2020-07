Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool home. Located in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Open Floor plan with an upgraded kitchen, wood cabinets, granite counter tops, GE Profile Appliances. Outdoor living space with screened in pool, covered porch and large deck space. Close to International Drive and Restaurant Row on Sand Lake and Best Schools in the Area!