8260 BURGOS COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in prime Dr. Phillips location. Home features include an eat in kitchen with counter out to an open living/dining room with slider doors leading to a large screened in patio. Master suite offers a private entrance to patio and en-suite bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bathroom with handicap bars in shower. Attached garage with parking space for 2 vehicles and laundry hookups with washer and dryer for tenants convenience. Home is located in the Granada Villas community nearby to shopping and Restaurant Row and easy access to I-4 for commuting. Schedule your showing today!