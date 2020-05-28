All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Doctor Phillips, FL
8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY

8190 Via Vittoria Way · No Longer Available
Location

8190 Via Vittoria Way, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful house sits in the heart of Dr. Phillips which is one of the most reputable places to live,The large foyer opens to a fabulous living space with high ceilings and large sliding glass doors and windows that flood the home with natural light. Chef’s gourmet kitchen is a real treat w/ hand-carved quartz backsplash, oversized island, double oven, warming drawer, gas cooktop, and a walk-in pantry. The large bonus room creates great living space and a fun area to hang out. The additional bedrooms are en-suites with plenty of closet space .Enjoy the Florida sun in the resident only resort pool featuring a cabana and fire-pit. The community is next door to Orlando’s famous Restaurant Row, the best shopping, renowned golf courses, minutes to the major theme parks, and just under a half hour to the international airport. No doubt the best location in town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY have any available units?
8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY have?
Some of 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY does offer parking.
Does 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY has a pool.
Does 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
