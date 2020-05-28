8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY

Amenities
This beautiful house sits in the heart of Dr. Phillips which is one of the most reputable places to live,The large foyer opens to a fabulous living space with high ceilings and large sliding glass doors and windows that flood the home with natural light. Chef’s gourmet kitchen is a real treat w/ hand-carved quartz backsplash, oversized island, double oven, warming drawer, gas cooktop, and a walk-in pantry. The large bonus room creates great living space and a fun area to hang out. The additional bedrooms are en-suites with plenty of closet space .Enjoy the Florida sun in the resident only resort pool featuring a cabana and fire-pit. The community is next door to Orlando’s famous Restaurant Row, the best shopping, renowned golf courses, minutes to the major theme parks, and just under a half hour to the international airport. No doubt the best location in town.