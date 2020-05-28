8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful house sits in the heart of Dr. Phillips which is one of the most reputable places to live,The large foyer opens to a fabulous living space with high ceilings and large sliding glass doors and windows that flood the home with natural light. Chef’s gourmet kitchen is a real treat w/ hand-carved quartz backsplash, oversized island, double oven, warming drawer, gas cooktop, and a walk-in pantry. The large bonus room creates great living space and a fun area to hang out. The additional bedrooms are en-suites with plenty of closet space .Enjoy the Florida sun in the resident only resort pool featuring a cabana and fire-pit. The community is next door to Orlando’s famous Restaurant Row, the best shopping, renowned golf courses, minutes to the major theme parks, and just under a half hour to the international airport. No doubt the best location in town.