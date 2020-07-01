All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859

7859 Sugar Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7859 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
24hr gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Dr Phillips 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for Rent - We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, your shopping plazas and restaurants located on International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County. On site amenities include a clubhouse with 24 hour fitness center, swimming pool, hydro spa, lighted tennis and basketball court.
$1500.00 rent
$1500.00 Security
$ 75.00 Application Fee
$100.00 ADMIN Fee

One car garage. Parking for 2 cars only
Granite Counter Tops
Cermaic Tile In All Wet Areas
Washer and Dryer Included

(RLNE2306113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 have any available units?
7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 have?
Some of 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 currently offering any rent specials?
7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 pet-friendly?
No, 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 offer parking?
Yes, 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 offers parking.
Does 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 have a pool?
Yes, 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 has a pool.
Does 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 have accessible units?
No, 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 does not have accessible units.
Does 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College