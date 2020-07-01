7859 Sugar Bend Dr. - #7859

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage 24hr gym pool basketball court

Dr Phillips 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for Rent - We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, your shopping plazas and restaurants located on International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County. On site amenities include a clubhouse with 24 hour fitness center, swimming pool, hydro spa, lighted tennis and basketball court.

$1500.00 rent

$1500.00 Security

$ 75.00 Application Fee

$100.00 ADMIN Fee



One car garage. Parking for 2 cars only

Granite Counter Tops

Cermaic Tile In All Wet Areas

Washer and Dryer Included



(RLNE2306113)