All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
7528 FENWICK COVE LANE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

7528 FENWICK COVE LANE

7528 Fenwick Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7528 Fenwick Cove Lane, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location. This townhome is located right on the heart of Dr Phillips in walking distance from great restaurants. Master bedroom is located on the first floor. The living/Dinner room have high ceiling and sky light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have any available units?
7528 FENWICK COVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have?
Some of 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7528 FENWICK COVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE offers parking.
Does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have a pool?
No, 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College