Great Location. This townhome is located right on the heart of Dr Phillips in walking distance from great restaurants. Master bedroom is located on the first floor. The living/Dinner room have high ceiling and sky light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have any available units?
7528 FENWICK COVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE have?
Some of 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 FENWICK COVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7528 FENWICK COVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.