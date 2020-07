Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

7524 Sugar Bend Drive - 7524 SBD Available 09/05/20 TWO BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO AVAILABLE AT SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL FOR RENT - THIS CONDO IS AVAILABLE THE FIRST WEEK IN SEPTEMBER 2016. THIS IS A SECOND FLOOR CONDO



SANCTUARY AT BAYHILL IS A GATED COMMUNITY IN DR. PHILLIPS. IT HAS A SWIMMING POOL, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS COURT AND FITNESS CENTER.



CONDO WILL COME WITH WASHER AND DRYER, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.



Text or call Jeanine at 407-506-6572 for showing. Thank you!



(RLNE2483160)