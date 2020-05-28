Rent Calculator
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7021 Della Dr Apt 51
7021 Della Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7021 Della Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Townhome 2 beds 2 baths 1 car garage for rent. Prime location. Amazing view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 have any available units?
7021 Della Dr Apt 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Doctor Phillips, FL
.
What amenities does 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 have?
Some of 7021 Della Dr Apt 51's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Della Dr Apt 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 offers parking.
Does 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 have a pool?
No, 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 have accessible units?
No, 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7021 Della Dr Apt 51 has units with air conditioning.
