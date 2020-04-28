All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 903 Trafalgar St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
903 Trafalgar St.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

903 Trafalgar St.

903 Trafalgar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

903 Trafalgar Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh paint, new flooring and ready for occupancy! - Fresh paint, new laminate flooring throughout except for kitchen and both baths which have tile. Very nice home offering 1358 sq ft of living area, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, formal dining room, living room, family room, screened porch, large fenced in back yard, walk in shower in master and walk-in closet. Guest bath has tub and there are ample closets for storage, ceiling fans throughout most of the home. Conveniently located for commuters. Includes washer and dryer but not warranted. A home that truly offers that peaceful, easy feeling. (Application fee: $60.00 per adult, Deposit: $1250.00, Admin. Fee: $100.00, Technology fee: $20.00 per month).
Susanne Hawkins 386-747-3930

(RLNE3186625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Trafalgar St. have any available units?
903 Trafalgar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 903 Trafalgar St. have?
Some of 903 Trafalgar St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Trafalgar St. currently offering any rent specials?
903 Trafalgar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Trafalgar St. pet-friendly?
No, 903 Trafalgar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 903 Trafalgar St. offer parking?
Yes, 903 Trafalgar St. offers parking.
Does 903 Trafalgar St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Trafalgar St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Trafalgar St. have a pool?
No, 903 Trafalgar St. does not have a pool.
Does 903 Trafalgar St. have accessible units?
No, 903 Trafalgar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Trafalgar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Trafalgar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Trafalgar St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Trafalgar St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College