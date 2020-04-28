903 Trafalgar St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh paint, new flooring and ready for occupancy! - Fresh paint, new laminate flooring throughout except for kitchen and both baths which have tile. Very nice home offering 1358 sq ft of living area, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, formal dining room, living room, family room, screened porch, large fenced in back yard, walk in shower in master and walk-in closet. Guest bath has tub and there are ample closets for storage, ceiling fans throughout most of the home. Conveniently located for commuters. Includes washer and dryer but not warranted. A home that truly offers that peaceful, easy feeling. (Application fee: $60.00 per adult, Deposit: $1250.00, Admin. Fee: $100.00, Technology fee: $20.00 per month).

Susanne Hawkins 386-747-3930



(RLNE3186625)