884 Fort Smith Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Deltona! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, and beaches! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Quartz Countertops, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer, Sun Room, Backyard Deck, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.