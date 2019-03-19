All apartments in Deltona
830 Goldcoast Dr.

830 Goldcoast Drive
Location

830 Goldcoast Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Large Lot Available FEB 1ST! - This home sits on a large corner lot with a private back yard. It has an extended screened in back patio and a one car garage with a long driveway. The kitchen has new white cabinets. The entire home has beautiful vinyl/wood flooring and new paint. This home is professionally managed by Atrium. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. To schedule a viewing please call 407-585-2721

**Bonus Amenity Included**
A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home every 60 days under the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE4585701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Goldcoast Dr. have any available units?
830 Goldcoast Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 830 Goldcoast Dr. have?
Some of 830 Goldcoast Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Goldcoast Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
830 Goldcoast Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Goldcoast Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Goldcoast Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 830 Goldcoast Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 830 Goldcoast Dr. offers parking.
Does 830 Goldcoast Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Goldcoast Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Goldcoast Dr. have a pool?
No, 830 Goldcoast Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 830 Goldcoast Dr. have accessible units?
No, 830 Goldcoast Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Goldcoast Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Goldcoast Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Goldcoast Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 830 Goldcoast Dr. has units with air conditioning.
