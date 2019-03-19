830 Goldcoast Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Large Lot Available FEB 1ST! - This home sits on a large corner lot with a private back yard. It has an extended screened in back patio and a one car garage with a long driveway. The kitchen has new white cabinets. The entire home has beautiful vinyl/wood flooring and new paint. This home is professionally managed by Atrium. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. To schedule a viewing please call 407-585-2721



**Bonus Amenity Included**

A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home every 60 days under the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program.



