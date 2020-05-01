829 WESTLINE AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 3 bedroom, two bath, pool home will give your family the best in Florida living. The circular driveway is only a start to viewing a spacious house that will make a great home. Enter thru the double doorway into a large foyer, which on either side you will find a Formal Living room and a separate Formal Dining room. You can then enter the spacious eat in Kitchen, that opens to a beautiful Family Room centered around a wood burning fireplace. From here you can enter to the over-sized covered Lanai adjacent to very large pool.

The bedroom rooms are a true Florida split plan. The master on one side of the house has a walk-in closet and walk-in in shower.The two

spare bedrooms are both good sized rooms with the second bathroom including tub/shower arrangement.

This is a house with plenty of room for your family. POOL CARE IS INCLUDED!