All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 829 WESTLINE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
829 WESTLINE AVENUE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

829 WESTLINE AVENUE

829 Westline Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

829 Westline Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom, two bath, pool home will give your family the best in Florida living. The circular driveway is only a start to viewing a spacious house that will make a great home. Enter thru the double doorway into a large foyer, which on either side you will find a Formal Living room and a separate Formal Dining room. You can then enter the spacious eat in Kitchen, that opens to a beautiful Family Room centered around a wood burning fireplace. From here you can enter to the over-sized covered Lanai adjacent to very large pool.
The bedroom rooms are a true Florida split plan. The master on one side of the house has a walk-in closet and walk-in in shower.The two
spare bedrooms are both good sized rooms with the second bathroom including tub/shower arrangement.
This is a house with plenty of room for your family. POOL CARE IS INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 WESTLINE AVENUE have any available units?
829 WESTLINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 829 WESTLINE AVENUE have?
Some of 829 WESTLINE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 WESTLINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
829 WESTLINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 WESTLINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 829 WESTLINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 829 WESTLINE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 829 WESTLINE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 829 WESTLINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 WESTLINE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 WESTLINE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 829 WESTLINE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 829 WESTLINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 829 WESTLINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 829 WESTLINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 WESTLINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 829 WESTLINE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 WESTLINE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College