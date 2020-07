Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cute 3/2 brick home with tile floors, screened in back porch and large fenced yard! In a nice, quiet neighborhood. W/D hookups (and prior tenant left washer and dryer if desired). Priority given to applicants who would like to sign a 2 year or more lease. The rent includes a $100/mo discount so that the tenant will cover any expenses (that would normally fall under landlord's responsibility) that do not exceed $100.

Single-Family