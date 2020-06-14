688 Whitemarsh Ave

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom Deltona - Property Id: 206501



Beautiful property at a great location in Deltona. Two master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, plus two more bedrooms and a full bath, big eat-in kitchen, large backyard, lots of closets and storage space. Bright and airy space for entertaining with family room, dining room, living room, and open patio areas. Recently repainted and thoroughly cleaned. Zoned for University High School. Close to I-4. Call 386-848-8477 now for appointment to view.

No Dogs Allowed



