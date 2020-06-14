All apartments in Deltona
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

688 Whitemarsh Ave

688 Whitemarsh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

688 Whitemarsh Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom Deltona - Property Id: 206501

Beautiful property at a great location in Deltona. Two master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, plus two more bedrooms and a full bath, big eat-in kitchen, large backyard, lots of closets and storage space. Bright and airy space for entertaining with family room, dining room, living room, and open patio areas. Recently repainted and thoroughly cleaned. Zoned for University High School. Close to I-4. Call 386-848-8477 now for appointment to view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206501
Property Id 206501

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Whitemarsh Ave have any available units?
688 Whitemarsh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 688 Whitemarsh Ave have?
Some of 688 Whitemarsh Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 Whitemarsh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
688 Whitemarsh Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Whitemarsh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 688 Whitemarsh Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 688 Whitemarsh Ave offer parking?
No, 688 Whitemarsh Ave does not offer parking.
Does 688 Whitemarsh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 688 Whitemarsh Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Whitemarsh Ave have a pool?
No, 688 Whitemarsh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 688 Whitemarsh Ave have accessible units?
No, 688 Whitemarsh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Whitemarsh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 Whitemarsh Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 688 Whitemarsh Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 Whitemarsh Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
