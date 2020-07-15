All apartments in Deltona
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

648 E Normandy Blvd

648 East Normandy Boulevard · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

648 East Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious 2bed/1ba home has tile flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious living room area with separate laundry room and Washer/dryer hook-ups. Located close to I4, local shopping, and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=3lWEaKLqkV&env=production

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 E Normandy Blvd have any available units?
648 E Normandy Blvd has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 648 E Normandy Blvd have?
Some of 648 E Normandy Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 E Normandy Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
648 E Normandy Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 E Normandy Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 648 E Normandy Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 648 E Normandy Blvd offer parking?
No, 648 E Normandy Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 648 E Normandy Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 E Normandy Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 E Normandy Blvd have a pool?
No, 648 E Normandy Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 648 E Normandy Blvd have accessible units?
No, 648 E Normandy Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 648 E Normandy Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 E Normandy Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 E Normandy Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 E Normandy Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
