466 Champlain Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,410 sqft home is is conveniently located in the heart of Deltona just off of Providence Boulevard. This home is minutes away from the Dewey O Boster Sports Complex, Manny Rodriguez Park, and McGarity Lake. The home features a lovely open large living room and dining room area with the kitchen overlooking each.The living room has a beautiful open and airy feel with large windows allowing for plenty of natural lighting throughout the main living areas. Off to the side of the kitchen is a door that leads to the screened in patio- a perfect spot for your morning coffee! From the screened in patio, you will see the large fenced in yard with plenty of space for the pets and kids to play. The kitchen is very spacious and features granite counter tops, stone back splash, large, central island, upgraded appliances such as the french door refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher & disposal and plenty of cabinet storage and counter top space. All of the living areas, kitchen, baths and inside laundry room feature ceramic tile flooring with carpeting and wood flooring in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious with dual reach-in closets and a nicely upgraded en-suite bath and the two guest bedrooms are also well-sized with ample closet storage. The fenced backyard, two-car garage, included washer and dryer, and nicely landscaped exterior round out this lovely home.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.



To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty



Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 11/23/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.