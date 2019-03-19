All apartments in Deltona
466 Champlain Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

466 Champlain Drive

466 Champlain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

466 Champlain Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,410 sqft home is is conveniently located in the heart of Deltona just off of Providence Boulevard. This home is minutes away from the Dewey O Boster Sports Complex, Manny Rodriguez Park, and McGarity Lake. The home features a lovely open large living room and dining room area with the kitchen overlooking each.The living room has a beautiful open and airy feel with large windows allowing for plenty of natural lighting throughout the main living areas. Off to the side of the kitchen is a door that leads to the screened in patio- a perfect spot for your morning coffee! From the screened in patio, you will see the large fenced in yard with plenty of space for the pets and kids to play. The kitchen is very spacious and features granite counter tops, stone back splash, large, central island, upgraded appliances such as the french door refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher & disposal and plenty of cabinet storage and counter top space. All of the living areas, kitchen, baths and inside laundry room feature ceramic tile flooring with carpeting and wood flooring in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious with dual reach-in closets and a nicely upgraded en-suite bath and the two guest bedrooms are also well-sized with ample closet storage. The fenced backyard, two-car garage, included washer and dryer, and nicely landscaped exterior round out this lovely home.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 11/23/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Champlain Drive have any available units?
466 Champlain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 466 Champlain Drive have?
Some of 466 Champlain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Champlain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
466 Champlain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Champlain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Champlain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 466 Champlain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 466 Champlain Drive offers parking.
Does 466 Champlain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 Champlain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Champlain Drive have a pool?
No, 466 Champlain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 466 Champlain Drive have accessible units?
No, 466 Champlain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Champlain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Champlain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Champlain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Champlain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
