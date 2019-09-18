3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SPACIOUS rental property with open floor plan is a must see! So many benefits to renting this great property with excellent curb appeal.

Ceramic tile throughout makes cleaning a breeze. The large kitchen has many features including: solid wood cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplash, stone tiled countertops, stainless steel appliances and glass top stove. The roomy master bedroom will accommodate large furniture and the master bath has double sinks, a soaking tub PLUS a stand up shower! Split floorplan for the bedrooms and seprate formal dining room and livingroom round out the homes living area. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the LARGE screened porch with two ceiling fans and tile flooring. The backyard is well maintained and fenced! Indoor laundry room comes equipped with washer and dryer. Two car garage. Lastly, this home has a great location...minutes from I-4 so you can easily travel to Sanford, Lake Mary and Orlando. This house will not disappoint you!