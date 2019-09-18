All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:22 AM

3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE

3231 Crestwood Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3231 Crestwood Forest Drive, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPACIOUS rental property with open floor plan is a must see! So many benefits to renting this great property with excellent curb appeal.
Ceramic tile throughout makes cleaning a breeze. The large kitchen has many features including: solid wood cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplash, stone tiled countertops, stainless steel appliances and glass top stove. The roomy master bedroom will accommodate large furniture and the master bath has double sinks, a soaking tub PLUS a stand up shower! Split floorplan for the bedrooms and seprate formal dining room and livingroom round out the homes living area. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the LARGE screened porch with two ceiling fans and tile flooring. The backyard is well maintained and fenced! Indoor laundry room comes equipped with washer and dryer. Two car garage. Lastly, this home has a great location...minutes from I-4 so you can easily travel to Sanford, Lake Mary and Orlando. This house will not disappoint you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE have any available units?
3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 CRESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College