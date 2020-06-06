All apartments in Deltona
3131 Lynnhaven Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:50 PM

3131 Lynnhaven Street

3131 Lynn Haven Street · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Lynn Haven Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME, READY TO MOVE-IN!!

Florida living at its finest, every detail in this home has been carefully planned with elegance and functionality in mind. ENERGY-EFFICIENT home boasts a gorgeous kitchen with 42 inch "SHAKER" CABINETRY with SOFT CLOSE HINGES, striking QUARTZ countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, RECESSED LIGHTING, an EXTENDED ISLAND with sink and plenty of space.

ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .CONTACT:

(407) 373- 4366 Property: (407) 602-1029 Property: #2026307590 for instructions.

For application questions text/call/email: Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS

CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY

NO LANDLORD DEBT

NO UTILITY DEBT

MINIMUN CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($4,875).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Lynnhaven Street have any available units?
3131 Lynnhaven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 3131 Lynnhaven Street currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Lynnhaven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Lynnhaven Street pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Lynnhaven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3131 Lynnhaven Street offer parking?
No, 3131 Lynnhaven Street does not offer parking.
Does 3131 Lynnhaven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Lynnhaven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Lynnhaven Street have a pool?
No, 3131 Lynnhaven Street does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Lynnhaven Street have accessible units?
No, 3131 Lynnhaven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Lynnhaven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Lynnhaven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 Lynnhaven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 Lynnhaven Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
