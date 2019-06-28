All apartments in Deltona
301 Diamond Street
301 Diamond Street

Location

301 Diamond Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fbbd3b055 ---- VR - Available now! Recently rehabbed, two bedroom, one bathroom duplex unit. Property has tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance and upkeep. Washer and dryer hookups available for your appliances. Private, screened in porch perfect for enjoying the outdoors. One car garage for parking. This property will not last long! Submit your application today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Diamond Street have any available units?
301 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 301 Diamond Street have?
Some of 301 Diamond Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Diamond Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Diamond Street offers parking.
Does 301 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Diamond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 301 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Diamond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Diamond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Diamond Street has units with air conditioning.

