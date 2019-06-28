301 Diamond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fbbd3b055 ---- VR - Available now! Recently rehabbed, two bedroom, one bathroom duplex unit. Property has tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance and upkeep. Washer and dryer hookups available for your appliances. Private, screened in porch perfect for enjoying the outdoors. One car garage for parking. This property will not last long! Submit your application today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.