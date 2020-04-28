Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

2955 Derby Drive Available 05/01/20 DELTONA: 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Conveniently Located, AVAILABLE MAY 1st! - Welcome home...3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1791sf of living space! The kitchen is open to the family room and features a breakfast bar, volume ceilings and a walk-in pantry. There is a formal dining room and formal living room too!

The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and there is a garden tub, stand alone shower and dual sinks in the bathroom. The family room has sliding glass doors that open out onto the patio and back yard.

Call today for an appointment to see this wonderful home! This home is located off of Courtland Blvd and Windsor Heights St.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

1 Story, Single Family Home

All Appliances Except Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Walk-in Pantry

Family Room

Living Room

Dining Room

Split Bedroom Plan

Garden Tub, Stand Alone Shower, Dual Sinks in Master Bathroom

Volume Ceilings

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

2 Car Garage

Open Patio

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Friendship Elementary

Galaxy Middle

Pine Ridge High



NO PETS ALLOWED



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3987599)