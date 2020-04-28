All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 28 2020

2955 Derby Drive

2955 Derby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2955 Derby Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

2955 Derby Drive Available 05/01/20 DELTONA: 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Conveniently Located, AVAILABLE MAY 1st! - Welcome home...3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1791sf of living space! The kitchen is open to the family room and features a breakfast bar, volume ceilings and a walk-in pantry. There is a formal dining room and formal living room too!
The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and there is a garden tub, stand alone shower and dual sinks in the bathroom. The family room has sliding glass doors that open out onto the patio and back yard.
Call today for an appointment to see this wonderful home! This home is located off of Courtland Blvd and Windsor Heights St.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1 Story, Single Family Home
All Appliances Except Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Walk-in Pantry
Family Room
Living Room
Dining Room
Split Bedroom Plan
Garden Tub, Stand Alone Shower, Dual Sinks in Master Bathroom
Volume Ceilings
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
2 Car Garage
Open Patio
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Friendship Elementary
Galaxy Middle
Pine Ridge High

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3987599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

