2841 Beal Street

Amenities
3/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1125/month - APPLICATION PENDING - ***COMING SOON***
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.
YEAR BUILT: 1982
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Washer/Dryer included in rent amount, Hook-ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: All Ceramic Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes-Privacy Fence
POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Friendship
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: All Ceramic Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops, ceiling fans in each room, two car garage, Storage Shed, fenced yard
Totally Remodeled October 2014
(RLNE4226953)