Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2841 Beal Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

2841 Beal Street

2841 Beal Street · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Beal Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1125/month - APPLICATION PENDING - ***COMING SOON***

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.

YEAR BUILT: 1982
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Washer/Dryer included in rent amount, Hook-ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: All Ceramic Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes-Privacy Fence

POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Friendship
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: All Ceramic Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops, ceiling fans in each room, two car garage, Storage Shed, fenced yard
Totally Remodeled October 2014

(RLNE4226953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Beal Street have any available units?
2841 Beal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2841 Beal Street have?
Some of 2841 Beal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 Beal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Beal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Beal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2841 Beal Street is pet friendly.
Does 2841 Beal Street offer parking?
Yes, 2841 Beal Street offers parking.
Does 2841 Beal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 Beal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Beal Street have a pool?
Yes, 2841 Beal Street has a pool.
Does 2841 Beal Street have accessible units?
No, 2841 Beal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Beal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2841 Beal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2841 Beal Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2841 Beal Street has units with air conditioning.
