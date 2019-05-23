2811 Fulford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DELTONA LAKES CUTE STARTER HOME - WHY RENT AN APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN HAVE A HOME WITH A YARD!



PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS ARE GIVEN PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS. Located on a corner lot in Deltona Lakes, this home is easily accessible to I-4 for easy commute to Orlando or Daytona areas. This home has all tile flooring throughout for easy care, a galley kitchen with a refrigerator and range but not a dishwasher or microwave. It that opens to a dining room, living room, plus a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. There are three bedrooms and one full bath with a tub/shower combo. All rooms have ceiling fans and plenty of natural light. The lot has lovely oak trees for shade, a screened porch which opens to a large backyard as well as a separate fenced side yard with paver patio. Walking distance to schools and parks! Conveniently located to shopping and dining, plus just 35 mins to New Smyrna beach! You can't get a 3 bedroom apartment for anywhere near this price! TWO VEHICLES MAX

Good credit only!

Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

