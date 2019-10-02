All apartments in Deltona
2772 India Blvd

Location

2772 India Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home ready to move in. It includes refrigerator and stove. Call, text, or email for a viewing.

Kendrick Laboy

407-373-4366

kendrick@nationalrealestate.com

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,675).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 India Blvd have any available units?
2772 India Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2772 India Blvd have?
Some of 2772 India Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 India Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2772 India Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 India Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2772 India Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2772 India Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2772 India Blvd offers parking.
Does 2772 India Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2772 India Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 India Blvd have a pool?
No, 2772 India Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2772 India Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2772 India Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 India Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2772 India Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2772 India Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2772 India Blvd has units with air conditioning.

