All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2685 LEAFY WAY LANE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

2685 LEAFY WAY LANE

2685 Leafy Way Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2685 Leafy Way Lane, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area for cooking out and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, and updated, spacious, clean bathrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, all-white cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE have any available units?
2685 LEAFY WAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE have?
Some of 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2685 LEAFY WAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE offers parking.
Does 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE have a pool?
No, 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2685 LEAFY WAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College