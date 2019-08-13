2685 LEAFY WAY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area for cooking out and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, and updated, spacious, clean bathrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, all-white cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home.