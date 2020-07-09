2454 Austin Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 1 Bath Pet Friendly OPEN HOUSE FRI JULY 17TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday July 17th from 4:00 to 5:00PM.



This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath house, central air with an extra wall unit for additional cooling, large screened in porch at back of house and washer dryer hookups. Walking distance to Friendship Elementary, Shopping, Publix, Lowes and more.



The cost to move in is $975 first month and $975 security deposit and $99 move in fee. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE5083389)