Deltona, FL
2452 Courtland Boulevard
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:42 PM

2452 Courtland Boulevard

2452 Courtland Boulevard · (321) 236-6009
Location

2452 Courtland Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1723 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Courtland Boulevard have any available units?
2452 Courtland Boulevard has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2452 Courtland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Courtland Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Courtland Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2452 Courtland Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2452 Courtland Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2452 Courtland Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2452 Courtland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 Courtland Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Courtland Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2452 Courtland Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2452 Courtland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2452 Courtland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Courtland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 Courtland Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Courtland Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2452 Courtland Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
