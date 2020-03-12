All apartments in Deltona
2440 Lackland Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

2440 Lackland Drive

2440 Lackland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Lackland Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, 3BR/2BA Home in Deltona with a Fenced-In Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,136 sqft home is located in Deltona and it's ready for move-in! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan and the light and airy feel in the main living areas as well as a beautiful decorative fireplace. The home has beautiful dark wood flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space, a breakfast bar area, and it includes upgraded appliances such as the range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. In the back of the kitchen area you'll find a bonus room, which can be used as an additional storage space. Off to the side of the living room, you'll find the master bedroom, which has a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bath. The master bathroom has a large dual vanity and a tiled walk-in shower. On the other side of the living space, you'll find the other two bedrooms and bathroom. Both of the guest bedrooms in this home are well sized, have well-sized closets, and offer plenty of natural light. The guest bath has a shower/tub combo and has easy access from the guest bedrooms. Off to the side of the living room are the sliding glass doors that lead to the deck and back yard area. The deck is a perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee! Outside of the home, you'll find the spacious and beautiful fenced-in yard. Rounding out this beautiful home is the 2-car garage, the washer and dryer hook-ups, and mature landscaping. You don't want to miss out on calling this place home!

ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5620310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Lackland Drive have any available units?
2440 Lackland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2440 Lackland Drive have?
Some of 2440 Lackland Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Lackland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Lackland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Lackland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Lackland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Lackland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Lackland Drive offers parking.
Does 2440 Lackland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Lackland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Lackland Drive have a pool?
No, 2440 Lackland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Lackland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2440 Lackland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Lackland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Lackland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Lackland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Lackland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

