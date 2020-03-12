2440 Lackland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, 3BR/2BA Home in Deltona with a Fenced-In Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,136 sqft home is located in Deltona and it's ready for move-in! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan and the light and airy feel in the main living areas as well as a beautiful decorative fireplace. The home has beautiful dark wood flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space, a breakfast bar area, and it includes upgraded appliances such as the range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. In the back of the kitchen area you'll find a bonus room, which can be used as an additional storage space. Off to the side of the living room, you'll find the master bedroom, which has a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bath. The master bathroom has a large dual vanity and a tiled walk-in shower. On the other side of the living space, you'll find the other two bedrooms and bathroom. Both of the guest bedrooms in this home are well sized, have well-sized closets, and offer plenty of natural light. The guest bath has a shower/tub combo and has easy access from the guest bedrooms. Off to the side of the living room are the sliding glass doors that lead to the deck and back yard area. The deck is a perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee! Outside of the home, you'll find the spacious and beautiful fenced-in yard. Rounding out this beautiful home is the 2-car garage, the washer and dryer hook-ups, and mature landscaping. You don't want to miss out on calling this place home!



