2419 Alamanda Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool

2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,025/mo - To View This Property, Please click the Following Link:

https://rently.com/properties/1544852?source=marketing



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!



YEAR BUILT:1977

SCREEN PORCH: No

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER / DRYER: Hook Ups In Utility Room

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Tile with carpet in living room and bedrooms

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: FPL

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS:

- ELEMENTARY: Friendship Elementary

- MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle

- HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: Granite counter-tops, ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom closet, built in microwave, dishwasher, Fenced yard, interior washer & dryer hook-ups



(RLNE5693212)