Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2419 Alamanda Avenue

Location

2419 Alamanda Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,025/mo - To View This Property, Please click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1544852?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!

YEAR BUILT:1977
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER / DRYER: Hook Ups In Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile with carpet in living room and bedrooms
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
- ELEMENTARY: Friendship Elementary
- MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
- HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Granite counter-tops, ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom closet, built in microwave, dishwasher, Fenced yard, interior washer & dryer hook-ups

(RLNE5693212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Alamanda Avenue have any available units?
2419 Alamanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2419 Alamanda Avenue have?
Some of 2419 Alamanda Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Alamanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Alamanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Alamanda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Alamanda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Alamanda Avenue offer parking?
No, 2419 Alamanda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Alamanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Alamanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Alamanda Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2419 Alamanda Avenue has a pool.
Does 2419 Alamanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2419 Alamanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Alamanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 Alamanda Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 Alamanda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2419 Alamanda Avenue has units with air conditioning.

