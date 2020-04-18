2419 Alamanda Avenue

Amenities
2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,025/mo - To View This Property, Please click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1544852?source=marketing
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!
YEAR BUILT:1977
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER / DRYER: Hook Ups In Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile with carpet in living room and bedrooms
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
- ELEMENTARY: Friendship Elementary
- MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
- HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Granite counter-tops, ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom closet, built in microwave, dishwasher, Fenced yard, interior washer & dryer hook-ups
(RLNE5693212)