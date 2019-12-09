All apartments in Deltona
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:47 PM

2260 W Dana Dr

2260 West Dana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2260 West Dana Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 2bed/1ba has laminate and tile flooring throought and has been freshly painted. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator and range and the bathroom has been completely remodeled. It has a large screened in porch, partially fenced in yard and a storage shed out back. Conveniently located close to shopping and 10 min from I-4.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 W Dana Dr have any available units?
2260 W Dana Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2260 W Dana Dr have?
Some of 2260 W Dana Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 W Dana Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2260 W Dana Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 W Dana Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 W Dana Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2260 W Dana Dr offer parking?
No, 2260 W Dana Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2260 W Dana Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 W Dana Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 W Dana Dr have a pool?
No, 2260 W Dana Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2260 W Dana Dr have accessible units?
No, 2260 W Dana Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 W Dana Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 W Dana Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 W Dana Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 W Dana Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
